Virginia M. “Mama Deen” Spinden

March 2, 1941 ~ March 4, 2020

Virginia M. “Mama Deen” Spinden, 79, of Hermiston, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home. She was born March 2, 1941 in St. Helens, Oregon.

Services are planned for later in the year and will be announced at a later date.

