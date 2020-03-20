Virginia M. “Mama Deen” Spinden
March 2, 1941 ~ March 4, 2020
Virginia M. “Mama Deen” Spinden, 79, of Hermiston, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home. She was born March 2, 1941 in St. Helens, Oregon.
Services are planned for later in the year and will be announced at a later date.
