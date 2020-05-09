Vivian Marie Brown was born on Feb. 15, 1964. She passed away on April 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather Robert Sweet and her brother Gary M. Brown.
Vivian is survived by her life partner Anthony Boyce of 21 years; mother Clarice Sweet; father Gary V. Brown and wife Brigetta; son Garrett Sweet and wife Lyndsey Sweet; daughter Tia Wonderly; son Travis Wonderly and wife Kim Wonderly; brother Andrew Brown and wife Jacque Brown; sister Clorissa Brown; sister Debbi West; 7 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; six nieces; seven nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.
She will have a burial with immediate family. A celebration of life will follow the service which will take place as soon as the restrictions have been lifted due to the coronavirus. The dates will be posted on Facebook.
