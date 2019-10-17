W L (Dub) Snider

W L passed peacefully on Sept. 20, 2019 at Longview Community Home Health and Hospice Care Center with his family at his bedside. He was born in Enville, Tennessee on April 18, 1927 to Jim and Myrtle Snider. W L was the sixth of eight children. He moved to St. Helens, Oregon where he found work in the lumber industry. He married Joyce Smart in 1949 and raised five children.
He loved to hunt and fish when he was not going to yard sales or having one himself. He also enjoyed sitting on his front porch at his home on Columbia Blvd. where he would greet friends and neighbors as they passed by.
W L and his family have lived in the St. Helens area for over 70 years.
W L is survived by his three sons Robert Snider, Larry Snider and Mark Snider; one daughter Diana Jones; sisters Lucille Stilwell and Betty Goodall of Goodyear, Arizona and Dorothy Pressnall of Amity, Oregon; many grandchildren and nephews and nieces.
W L was preceded in death by his daughter Linda Bartlett; grandson Jeff Bartlett; and four brothers Don, Tom, Warren and Max.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
