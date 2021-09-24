Walter “Andy” L Anderson

Walter L Anderson (Andy) was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts on Oct. 29, 1941, and passed away at his home in Kelso, Washington on Sept. 5, 2021.
He was the first born and only son of Glen M. Anderson (Andy) and Genevieve M. Anderson (Jane).
In 1960 Walt enlisted in the US Navy. After boot camp he entered Radioman Class A school in Bainbridge, Maryland. He was then transferred to the USS Valley Forge and went to the electronics shop. About a year later the Valley Forge was converted from an anti-submarine to a landing platform for helicopters. Walt then went to electronics tech class and became a Third Class Petty Officer.
Walt spent time at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida where he monitored and collected data from the Polaris Test Missile. He was made Petty Officer 2nd Class.
He then transferred to the USNS Dutton where they surveyed the North Sea. Constantly being monitored and followed by the USSR. He transferred to Electronic Encryption school. He then transferred to the USS Annapolis operating off the coast of Vietnam.
He transferred to two other ships then to Asmara, Ethiopia where he finished out his Navy career as a First Class Petty Officer with nine years, nine months and eight days of service.
After the Navy he graduated from OIT in K-Falls and spent a majority of his work life in Silicon Valley of California and the Silicon Forest of Hillsboro.
He retired in 2004 and made several road trips to Florida and all points in between on his HD Heritage! He loved his Harley and loved going on road trips.
He was preceded in death by his dad, mom and sister Margaret.
He is survived by sisters Kathy (Anderson) and Beth (Gary Peterson); two daughters, Darcy (Samuel) Newsom and Aundria (Gino) Giusti; grandchildren Dylan, Samantha (Cameron), Justin, Bella, Lucas and Donovan; ‘adopted’ daughter Brandee; and nine nieces and nephews.
He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by us all!
