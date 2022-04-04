Walter Guy Posch was born Nov. 20, 1960 in Grants Pass, Oregon to Elmer and Ethel Posch. He passed away March 5, 2022 in Rainier, Oregon.
Walter graduated from Rainier High School in 1979, recently celebrating his 40th high school reunion. He was a dedicated father, community member and soldier, serving as a medic in the Army National Guard for 29 years. Walter was always willing to help his neighbor no matter the task regularly lending a hand anyway he could whether it be cutting firewood, cleaning up flood damage or herding cows.
Walter loved country music and fancied himself a fabulous guitar player and vocalist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing the six strings and knocking back a few cold ones with those he loved. His passing leaves a hole in this world and he will be greatly missed by so many.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, and older brother Bill.
Walter is survived by his older sister Donna Jackson of Conrad, Montana; five children, Jessica Tatum of Hillsboro, Oregon, Joyce Palm of Clatskanie, Oregon, Zachary Posch of Rainier, Oregon, Lorili McDowell of Bremerton, Washington and Angela Badsch of Yakima, Washington; as well as his 16 grandchildren, Tristan, Rainey, Thomas, Avangelina, Adeleigh, Mason, Kacey, Sam, Kinsley, Elizabeth, Isaiah, Weston, Everly, William, Keena and Ealand.
His church services will be at 5:30 p.m. on April 8, 2022 at Alston Corner Assembly of God Church. His celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on April 9, 2022 at the Eagles Club. Please RSVP to Groulx Facebook page for the Eagles service.
