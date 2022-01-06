Walter James Kisor

Walter James “Jimmy” Kisor born July 9, 1969 to James and Sharon Kisor. Passed away Dec. 3, 2021 at his home in Scappoose.
He is survived by his parents, Jim Kisor of Scappoose and Sharon Kisor of Longview Washington; sister Patricia (Kisor) Hockett; brother-in-law Troy Hockett; nephew Travis Hockett of Clatskanie; his wife of 17 years Marcie (Heckman) Kisor; daughter Madalaine Stump; step-son Matthew Stump; and grandchildren, Conallen Speake, Landon Remster and Abigail Stierwalt; and many lifelong friends including, Torey Sue, Norm Miller, Troy Duschka, Rick Gill, Scott Moe, Mike Kistner and many, many more.
Jim was a lifelong resident of Scappoose and a graduate of Scappoose High School class of 1987.
Jim played football and wrestled for Scappoose. During his senior year he wrestled at state for his weight division.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2022 at Warren Community Fellowship with a potluck reception to follow.
