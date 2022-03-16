Walter Widmer, 103, died at his home in Warren, Oregon on Jan. 15, 2022. That had been his home for over 75 years and he always said that he wasn’t leaving there until they carried him out feet first! His family, friends and amazing caregivers helped make that possible. Now he is home with his Lord and Savior.
Walt was born on April 4, 1918 to Fred and Rosalie Widmer in St. Johns. He was the oldest of four children including brother Ray and twin sisters Margaret and Martha. The family moved to Scappoose before Walt was of school age. He graduated from Scappoose High School in 1936 and studied at Linfield College for a year.
Walt married Lola M. Hunt from St. Helens in 1939. They had two children, Philip Widmer, deceased, and Carol Widmer Eickmeyer; and four grandchildren, Karen Widmer Hoover, Rich Widmer, Kristen Eickmeyer Robinson, Beth Eickmeyer Matthews; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Walt retired as the Allstate Insurance agent for Columbia County in the 1980’s. He was a charter member of Warren Community Fellowship and continued his faithful attendance “online” for the last two years. Walt loved his family, his friends, his garden, his trees and his Lord.
A memorial service will be held at Warren Community Fellowship in the near future.
