Warren D. Gould

Warren lived in Panellas Park, Florida, but was a long-time resident of the Salem/Keizer area from 1981 to 2019 and St. Helens, Oregon from 1973 to 1981. He graduated from St. Helens High School.
Warren was an avid rider of motorcycles, loved fishing, bowling and golf. Warren was a vocal supporter of the Oregon State Beavers and NASCAR. Warren had a long-distinguished career in the Oregon Department of Corrections from where he retired in 2018. Warren was a friend to all he met and was always willing to lend a hand to those that needed it.
He is survived by his wife Dorece; son Zach (wife Megan and their four children); mother Lovetta; brother Shawn (wife Melissa and their five children); brothers, Brian (wife Precious and their one child) and Zane; sister Talitha Heffner (with husband Michael and their three children); and father John (wife Pegi).
