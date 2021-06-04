Wayne passed away at his home in St. Helens on May 18, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was 84 years old.
Wayne Wilson Welch was born on Oct. 6, 1936, a beautiful fall day, in Brookland, Arkansas. He spent his childhood with his four siblings and their mother Florence and graduated from Monette High School in 1955. In 1956 he moved to Oregon to pursue a job opportunity.
Shortly after moving to Oregon he met Gloria Bauer through a mutual friend. Wayne and Gloria married on May 24, 1958 and together they raised their sons while living in Portland for many years before moving to Columbia County. He worked as a journeyman pipefitter for over 42 years until he retired in 1999. Wayne and Gloria traveled in their motorhome and enjoyed visiting different parts of the country in their retirement. Wayne loved spending time with his family and friends, camping, fishing, traveling and sightseeing.
Anyone who met Wayne knew he loved to talk and tell stories - he was friendly and outgoing and could carry on a conversation with anyone he met. He was full of life and stayed active, he enjoyed golfing and daily walks around the neighborhood.
Wayne is survived by his wife Gloria; their two children, David and Steven Welch; daughter-in-law Kathleen Welch; granddaughters, Lyndsay Nesbitt and Laura Stafford; great-granddaughter Lennon Stafford; two of his brothers, Cleatus and Charles Welch; sister-in-law Ramona Welch; nephews, Chuck and Kenneth Welch’ and three great-nieces.
