William “Bill” Charles Hooper

William Charles Hooper of St. Helens, Oregon passed away January 30, 2023 at the age of 86. William was born July 27, 1936 to William Aurthur and Fern Bernice (Van Cleave) Hooper in St. Helens, Oregon. He was a longtime resident of Columbia County, growing up and attending school and graduating with the class of 1955 from Scappoose High.
After graduation he attended one year of Business school at NW School of Commerce. Bill then went to work for the railroad. On April 25, 1964, Bill married Diane Lee Tupper at the 1st Christian Church in St. Helens, they were members there for many years. After 11 years with the railroad, he got a job with P&G Grocery in Scappoose where he stayed for another 11 years before he and Diane moved down to Coos County, Oregon. They lived in Myrtle Point for seven years, Bill owned a store and joined the local Rotary Club. He was also involved at the Myrtle Point High School helping seniors with competency tests for graduation. He received an award for years of service doing this.
When they returned back to Columbia County, he became the owner of the Rainier Liquor Store. He owned and operated it from 1992 – 2001 before retiring and selling the store.
In 2012, he and Diane joined Grace Baptist Church in St. Helens. Bill always enjoyed being involved in his churches and he loved signing in the choir. Traveling was one of his favorite pastimes. He and Diane spent a lot of time camping and traveling to many popular tourist sites. Hawaii was his favorite destination and something he spoke about often.
Bill is survived by his wife, Diane Hooper, and their two daughters, Traci Brumbles and Lori Looney; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and his brother Dick Doerschlag.
He was preceded in death by his sister Janet Graham.
A celebration of life will be held Sat., Feb. 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church in St. Helens, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
