William “Bill” Nathan Jauron

After a long battle with ALS, Bill lost his fight on Nov. 25, 2021.
He is survived by his wife Irene, of 54 years; three daughters, Susan Jauron, Shelly Hagood, and Stacy Brandt; grandchildren, Wyatt Dingman, Alex and Rachel Hagood, and Madison and Cydney Brandt; brother Philip; sister Tricia; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was proceeded in death by his parents, Ray and Mary Jauron; brothers, Paul and Larry; and sisters, Caroline Young and Francis Pickens.
Bill retired from Boise Cascade Paper Mill in 2008, where he worked as a Millwright. He then started his own company, William Jauron Construction Co., where he worked until 2015. He was very generous with his time, helping build homes for Habitat for Humanity. He was part of Rope Rescue SMART. In 2016, while fighting ALS, he was able to go to Nepal to help build a church with a local group.
Bill enjoyed spending time with his family. He spent many hours working on the property with his wife Irene, participating in many Hood to Coast and traveling together. In lieu of flowers please donate to donate.als.org.
A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2022 at Saint Frederic Catholic Church, with a reception to follow at Yankton Grange.
