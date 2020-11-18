William “Bill” Walker

On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 Bill passed away at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland at the age of 85, with his wife Carolyn by his side holding his hand.
Bill was born on May 6, 1935, in Warren, Ohio to Ray and Dorothy Walker. His family soon relocated to St. Helens, Oregon, and he graduated St. Helens High School in 1954. A few years later Bill met and married his wife Carolyn, and they had recently celebrated 63 years of marriage together. Together they had two children, Terri and Julie.
Bill was employed at Boise Cascade for 34 years. He loved to travel and go on cruises with his wife, collect antiques, and took great pride in maintaining and mowing his yard, and even his neighbor’s yard!
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Dorothy Walker; sister Jean Loggan; and brother John Walker.
Bill is survived by his wife Carolyn; daughters, Terri Steinert of White Salmon, Washington; Julie Hannigan of Phoenix, Arizona; and grandson Jake Hannigan of Washington D.C.
As a life-long resident of St. Helens, Bill will be missed dearly by many.
No services will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.