Bill passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, leaving a huge hole in his family’s heart.
Born in Portland and raised on a ranch in Bend, Bill was a high school track star and continued running track in the Marine Corp, where he trained with world class athletes. He began his work career at Safeway. He then started and eventually retired from his plastic molding and marketing company Hutton Industries. He held 19 patents with a new one pending when he passed. He never stopped working. After his retirement, he found that his only hobby was working and he became Executive Director of Heart Centers of America and then VP of Sales and Marketing at Tualatin Sleep Products.
He leaves behind his wife of almost 56 years Deanice; sons, Bryan (Kathy) and Steve (Beth); the lights of his life, his grandchildren, Kyle (Heidi), Caitie (David), Brenden, Braya, and Hallie; four step-grandchildren, Anthony (Falecia), Austin, Kiauna and Michael; he was weeks away from meeting his first great-grandchild Willow; best friend and brother-in-law Jim Leagjeld and sister-in-law Mary Leagjeld.
He is predeceased by his beloved daughter Susan (Dave); parents, Tom and Ruth Hutton; and brothers, Glenn (Gwen) and Pat (Patty).
“The greatest blessing in my life is my family.” Well known as a great joke and storyteller, he was a kind, loving and generous husband, father and grandfather.
He requested that no service be held. Interred at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose.
