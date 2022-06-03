William Burge, 79, passed away peacefully with family by his side on May 9, 2022 in Redmond, Oregon. He was born in Los Angeles, California to Robert Burge and Mabel Niles. Bill married JoAnn Burge May 29, 1964 and raised four children and two of their grandchildren in Scappoose, Oregon.
Bill enjoyed technology, traveling and reading the Bible. Bill and JoAnn traveled all over the United States and world. He said being baptized in the Jordan River during their trip to Israel changed his life forever, as that is where his eyes were opened to his Savior, Jesus Christ.
William was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn; and parents, Robert Burge, Mabel Niles, and Howard Niles; and his sister Judy Turman.
He is survived by his children, Jim Burge (Jenni), Scott Burge, Patty Bailey (Rick), and Michelle Burge; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; sibling Roberta Carroll and Jim Burge.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held May 17, 2022 at St. Thomas Catholic Church and he was laid to rest beside his wife at Redmond Memorial Cemetery in Redmond, Oregon.
