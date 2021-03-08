William Carter Frey

William “Bill” Carter Frey age 74, of Oro Valley, Arizona (Stayton, Oregon) passed away on Feb. 28, 2021 due to complications from Leukemia.
Bill was born on Nov. 26, 1946 in Salem, Oregon to Raymond and Verla Frey. Bill was the oldest of four children. His three siblings are Kathy Mickey, Marta Randall and Robert Frey. William is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Sandra Frey; son Justin Frey (Monica Vasquez); and daughter Heather Frey.
Bill grew up in Stayton, Oregon where he could be found tinkering under the hood of the family’s cars or working at Frey’s Grocery, the family-owned grocery store. Eventually the family moved out of town and to the family farm where he could often be found getting into hijinks with his best friend David Core.
After graduating from Stayton High School in 1965, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving as Staff Sergeant, Crew Chief from 1966-1972. Bill met and married his wife, Sandra while stationed at the USAF base in Oxfordshire, England. Bill and Sandra returned to Stayton where they lived until moving to Columbia City, Oregon in 1990. Bill worked as a Maintenance Electrician until retirement, at which time he was able to spend much more of his time doing the things he loved most; being with family and friends, traveling, camping, fishing, boating, grilling and of course tinkering with anything he could get his hands on.
Bill had an impact on many people over the years and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery and a celebration of life will be planned for this summer in Oregon. Details forthcoming.
