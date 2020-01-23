William E. Goodwin was born August 22, 1934 in Hay River, Wisconsin and died surrounded by family at home on January 13, 2020 of congestive heart failure.
When he was young, Bill’s family moved west, first to the Prescott area and later to St. Helens. He graduated from St. Helens High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army.
Bill went on to work at the local paper mill where he retired after 41 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, gardening, and going to the casinos. He was a lifelong member of the St. Helens Elk Lodge #1999.
On March 4, 1955 he married Donna Lungberg and she survives him at home. He is further survived by two sons, Bill of Rainier and Richard (Madeline) of St. Helens; siblings Laura Flynn of St. Helens, Ralph Goodwin of John Day, and Allan Goodwin of St. Helens. He is also survived by six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bethany Cemetery in Warren with Pastor Steve Berry officiating.
