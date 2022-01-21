William “Bill” Jauron passed away on Nov. 25, 2021. A mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2021 at St. Fredric Church with a celebration of life immediately following at the Yankton Grange, 33065 Pittsburg Rd., St. Helens.
