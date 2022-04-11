Bill age 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Roseville, California on Sat., April 2, 2022.
A small service with his family will be held when his remains are laid to rest at the Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley, Oregon where his mother and father are also buried.
Bill was a pilot and served his country with distinction and will be loved and missed by all.
