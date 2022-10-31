A memorial service for William W. Coy of St. Helens, will be held at 2 p.m. on Tues., Nov. 1, 2022, at Yankton Community Fellowship.
Mr. Coy died October 28, 2022, at the age of 88.
He was born October 16, 1934, in Fort Collins, Colorado, and moved to the local area in 1952. He was an employee at Boise Cascade paper mill, where he retired after 42 years of service.
He is survived by his sons, Mike Coy and wife Teresa of St. Helens, and Chris Coy and wife Brenda of Goble; brother, Dave Coy and wife Jean of Columbia City; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Arthur and Dorothy Coy; son Steven Coy; daughter Karen Coy; and wife Barbara Coy.
A viewing will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 3, 2022 at Columbia Funeral Home in St. Helens. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
