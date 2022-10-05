Winnifred “Winnie” Ann Lokken, 85, passed away at home surrounded by her family. She was born to Floyd and Rachel Griffith on Jan. 31, 1937, in Shiloh Basin, Oregon.
After graduating St. Helens High School in 1955, she married John “Larry” Lokken in April 1957. They had three children together.
Winnie was a homemaker majority of her life. She was a goddess in the kitchen and had many passions including her farm and restoring her childhood farming equipment. She loved gardening, bird watching, traveling to the grandchildren’s sporting events, the annual tractor show, swimming at the community’s pool, and traveling through the United States, especially Hawaii. Winnie also loved her time being a “snowbird,” during the winter.
Winnie truly adored her grandchildren and great-grands. Family was everything to her.
Winnie is survived by her daughter Tami (Ron), grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew (Lindsay), Bobby, Brandon (Tia), Shauna, Matthew (Bethany), and Shandee (Brandon), 11 great-grandchildren; sister Debbie (David), brother Scott (Kate), and sister-in- law Judy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; sons, Timothy and David; sisters, Dorthea and Crystal; and brother Sonny.
A graveside memorial will be held at noon on Fri., Oct. 7, 2022 at Columbia Memorial Gardens.
