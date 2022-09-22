Wynette Lee Cate died Sept. 7, 2022. Wynette was born in Dayton, Ohio on Aug. 25, 1942.
The day after graduating from Scappoose High School in 1960, Wynette began working for Marshall Jelte, an attorney in St. Helens, Oregon. Three months later Don Kalberer joined the law practice. Thus, began a working relationship that lasted until she retired in 1995. Work aside, Don and Wynette continued being friends and were in contact weekly until the time Wynette became sick.
Wynette went to school through the 7th grade in Lexington, Kentucky. Her family moved to Portland, Oregon, in 1955. In 1956 the family moved to Warren, Oregon, to the stone house on Fullerton Road. Wynette then became a farm girl, but she never milked a cow. She was adamant about that!
In the fall of 1965 Wynette was hired as the first court reporter for the 19th judicial district in Columbia County, a position she held for 30 years. In 1995 Wynette retired from working and began her life as a snow bird in Arizona. Her Oregon roots held true and she never gave up her Oregon residency and she traveled home to Scappoose at every opportunity. She thrived here in Arizona.
When working she served as president of the OSRA, Oregon Shorthand Reporters Association, and helped the association reach the long-term goals they aspired to. In Arizona Wynette continued the volunteer role serving as Stitchery Club President, a very active club with more than 100 members. She loved to sew and made many beautiful items of clothing.
In 2016 her life was enriched by the birth of great-granddaughter Kelly Anne Cate. Family was very important to Wynette and the addition of Kelly to her family was one that cemented her to her life in Arizona. Kelly’s mother and father, grandson Brian and wife Annie, made sure Wynette had every opportunity to spoil Kelly with love. In turn Kelly spoiled her “GG.” They were a perfect match. She said that while grandsons are nice, great-granddaughters are wonderful.
Wynette is remembered in Oregon and Arizona as the lady with the perpetual smile, the happiest person they had ever met. She was truly the nicest person they knew.
Wynette leaves behind Jack, of Scappoose Oregon, her husband of 59 years, eight months, three weeks and two days; son Greg of Scappoose; grandson Brian and wife Annie and great granddaughter Kelly Anne of Litchfield Park, Arizona. She also leaves brother, Jack Carter of St. Helens, Oregon, and sister, Helen Edmiston, of Hayden, Idaho. Their lives will all feel the loss of Wynette. But all will know how much richer their lives are from having her love and knowing her.
