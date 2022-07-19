Yvonne Joyce Stevenson

Yvonne “Joy” Stevenson, age 73, passed away at her home in Columbia City, Oregon, on July 6, 2022.
Joy was born on Dec. 22, 1948, in Portland, Oregon, to Gladys and Jack Brewer. As a young adult, Joy moved and settled down in Columbia County with her family, where she remained a resident for 50 years. She started her career as Private Art Teacher and loved creating art in her free time. She was talented in many areas including ceramics, tole painting, and anything including paint and pencils.
Joy is survived by her loving husband Joe Stevenson; sons, Rick Brown, Joe Stevenson Jr., and Eric Stevenson; daughters, Amy Albertson, Sheri Stevenson, Debbie Spafford, Janette Stevenson, and Chelse Stevenson; 20 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by many.
A private family graveside will be held in Joy’s honor at Skyline Memorial Gardens, in Portland, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
