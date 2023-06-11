With the end of the school year right around the corner, there’s been a lot of talk about the next school year. What changes can students expect to see on the return from summer break?
As of right now, the main changes will be around the bell schedule. SHHS currently has two lunches which are very time-consuming for administrators, so students will be converting to one lunch that will be longer than 30 min. Off-campus, lunch will be allowed for juniors and seniors, with the possibility for freshmen and sophomores to go off-campus depending on student behavior after the start of the year.
In hopes of simplifying the multiple schedules, SHHS will only have two schedules with increased passing time - resulting in an additional 15 minutes being added to the end time.
Enrichment will still be on the schedule, but it will be used in a different way. Students will have seven classes with an 8th block that will be used for enrichment. Enrichment will have two parts, one part will be used for the college and career part, and the other half will be used for teachers to connect with students in a more efficient and successful way.
Concerning the flow between classes, it shouldn’t change until the new A building is ready, then band and choir could futuristically be moved there, opening the possibility of moving a few classes around. Dr. Wagner states the transition to the new building will force SHHS to “work collaboratively and creatively.”
To get a different perspective on the change and how it would affect the student community, Lucie Polvogt (next year’s senior class president) said: “I think it’ll be hard for [freshmen] to be integrated because they’ll be confused going into the space, but so will everyone else.”
Going back to one lunch, Lucie opened up about the idea of change, saying, “Everyone’s going to be like fending for themselves. But I also feel like that’ll bring kind of like a sense of community and the fact that, okay, you’re struggling, but so are we. It’s not just you. You don’t have to feel alone in this…People will have to integrate and that won’t always be comfortable, but it is necessary.” With a more positive mindset, change can be a very good thing coming back from break.
Dakota Wolters wrote this article as an assignment in the 2023 St. Helens High School journalism class.
