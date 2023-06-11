At St. Helens High School
With the end of the school year right around the corner, there’s been a lot of talk about the next school year. What changes can students expect to see on the return from summer break?

As of right now, the main changes will be around the bell schedule. SHHS currently has two lunches which are very time-consuming for administrators, so students will be converting to one lunch that will be longer than 30 min. Off-campus, lunch will be allowed for juniors and seniors, with the possibility for freshmen and sophomores to go off-campus depending on student behavior after the start of the year.

