On September 18th the Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 100-year celebration to honor the history of our building, the Old Train Depot. The Chamber is excited to be hosting a community event that highlights our business district, our history, and provides an opportunity to connect.
If we have learned anything over the last year it is that our small businesses are important, and we need to support them. This last year has tested and tried so many. Some businesses have been lost, others have maintained, and a few have grown.
Even the Chamber has struggled to move during the pandemic. After the Chamber’s entire Board of Directors, as well as its executive director, all stepped down at the start of the pandemic, a new board was formed. The board’s goal is to connect, preserve, grow, and foster the business community. Fortunately the new board’s innovative ideas have helped sustain it, and allows it to continue to serve the business community. While we look different and act different, our main priority is still the same: to serve the business community. We offer memberships that provide for marketing, networking, and business resources. The chamber is committed to supporting the business community in every way possible.
The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with other local organizations, including St. Helens Main Street, Keep it Local, The Chronicle, and the City of St Helens to bring together this fun and business oriented event. In the character of representing the old train depot on it’s 100th birthday, we have arranged for free trolly rides up and down the Main Street district. Stops along the way highlight local businesses and history of the area. Volunteers will be dressed up in 1920’s fashion, and we encourage visitors to dress up, too!
Please join us on September 18th to celebrate the business community and support them as we all look forward and move forward to create a strong, vibrant business community in South County. Local business is the backbone of local economies. Help your local economy thrive by making a stop in a local business.
Alex Tardif is the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Board President. See a special section about the 100-year celebration in the Sept. 15 print edition of The Chronicle.
