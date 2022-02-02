The 2022 Legislative Session got underway this week, with the election of Representative Dan Rayfield as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives.
This leadership change begins a new era, as former Speaker Tina Kotek, the longest serving Speaker in state history, resigned from the Legislature to focus on her campaign for Governor. Speaker
Rayfield has served in the House of Representatives since 2015 representing the Corvallis and Philomath communities as part of House District 15. During his time in the House, he has shown his abilities as a successful negotiator finding bipartisan solutions to complex issues. I was pleased to support him as Speaker of the House, and am looking forward to working with him as we move forward.
Timeline
Legislative sessions held in even-numbered years are constitutionally mandated to be limited to five weeks. Which means things will move quickly between now and the ending date of March 7, 2022. Each Representative and Senator was able to introduce a maximum of 2 bills this session, and each committee 3 bills.
As of this week, there are over 250 proposed measures that will be under consideration. In order to be approved, a bill must go through the committee process and be approved by a floor vote in both the House and Senate chamber. Timelines are tight and we will be very busy over the next five weeks.
This session I am serving on four committees:
- House Committee on Agriculture, Land Use, and Water
- House Committee on Behavioral Health
- House Committee on Business and Labor
- House Committee on Economic Recovery and Prosperity
Each of these committees address a variety of topics. For example, this week the Agriculture, Land Use and Water Committee will discuss bills relating to reporting on a framework for preventing, monitoring and responding to zoonotic (animal to human) diseases such as rabies, West Nile virus, Lyme disease and others. We will also be considering legislation establishing licensing for persons using pesticides.
The Behavioral Health Committee meeting agendas are packed and will include discussion of grants for behavioral health treatment providers, and modification of targeted financial incentives in the field of behavioral health. In addition, that committee will take up bills that specify the evaluation that must be conducted when a person is taken to a hospital or non-medical facility due to mental illness or in need of treatment. Another measure we are looking at would permit parents or guardians to admit a child for certain mental, emotional, behavioral health or substance use disorder for treatment.
Business and Labor issues this week include requiring registration of businesses that collect, store or transfer personal data, amend worker compensation laws relating to beneficiaries, and adding types of cancers to those already eligible for coverage for volunteer firefighters.
The Committee on Economic Recovery and Prosperity is working on internet broadband expansion issues, system development charge reporting, marijuana and hemp licensing, and kratom safety.
Hectic pace
Oregon lawmakers will continue to work at a hectic pace in the weeks to come as we work through these and many other issues of importance to Oregonians.
Due to the Covid-19 health protection restrictions, committee work is being done remotely, the Capitol building is open, but masks are required for entry and while you are in the building. Another change in Capitol access procedures, is that everyone must pass through a metal detector when entering.
Stay engaged
If you have concerns or comments about proposed legislation, state issue or agency, please contact my office. It is my privilege to represent you in the House of the Representatives, and I look forward to hearing from you as we undertake this important work together.
