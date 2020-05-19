Oregon’s Stay at Home, Save Lives order is working, with an estimated 70,000 Oregonians being spared from contracting the novel corona virus.
Oregon's success
This effort has been successful, because of the sacrifices of Oregonians and our business community. Under our State’s carefully thought-out deliberate risk-based approach, it’s time to start opening up Oregon, get our businesses operating and get people back to work.
We are taking a gradual approach to reopening Oregon, in order to prevent a surge of infections that could overwhelm our hospital system. Counties where COVID-19 infections have dropped for two weeks, or have less than five coronavirus hospitalizations, have enough personal protective equipment for health care workers and adequate hospital capacity to care for COVID-19 cases are being allowed to start the Phase One reopening.
The majority of counties will qualify for Phase One, and most, including Columbia County have applied to the Oregon Health Authority to demonstrate their readiness. Approval will facilitate the reopening of restaurants, bars, personal service salons, and malls with some safety modifications.
Restrictions
For businesses like restaurants, bars and brewpubs, the business must determine and enforce maximum occupancy to maintain the 6-foot spacing of physical distancing. Servers will need to wear facial coverings, customer self-service at buffets, salad bars and beverage dispensers is prohibited, and thorough cleaning and sanitizing between customer groups will be required. On-site consumption of food and beverages, including alcohol must end by 10 p.m.
Personal Care services like barbers, beauty salons, non-medical massage therapists and tattoo artists will be by appointment only, and the provider will need to record the client information, date and time of appointment in case it is needed for contact tracing. This data may be destroyed after 60 days. Cleaning, sanitizing, face coverings as appropriate and clean capes and smocks will be needed for each client.
Malls and shopping centers must post appropriate COVID-19 signage, establish and enforce maximum occupancy levels and configure the common spaces such as food courts to meet the physical distancing criteria.
General Safety Guidelines
Additionally, there are general guidelines for Phase One reopening:
- Stay home if you are sick or at risk of severe complications due to age or underlying medical condition.
- If you become symptomatic (cough, fever, breathing difficulties) self-isolate and seek medical attention if necessary.
- Practice good hand hygiene with frequent handwashing, or use of hand sanitizer.
- Practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet between you and people who do not live with you.
- Use face coverings in public.
- Stay close to home. Avoid overnight trips and minimize non-essential travel, including recreational day trips to destinations outside the community where you live. Travel only the distance required to obtain essential services.
These standards are not meant to be punitive, or infringe on anyone’s rights, they are designed to protect the health and safety of Oregonians.
Waiting for the vaccine
While Oregon has one of the lower rates of infections, and corona virus-related fatalities, there is still no vaccine or treatment for this virus, so it’s important to remember the risks. We must all do our best to protect ourselves and one another. If we all follow these recommendations, we will help save the lives of our colleagues, neighbors, friends, and family members.
As is the case with many public spaces, the Capitol Building remains closed to the public, but my office staff and I monitor our email and phone daily, and we are working to assist constituents. If you need help or have an issue or concern please feel free to contact my office.
Please take care of yourself and each other. Be Safe.
Rep. Brad Witt serves House District 31. He may be reached at:
• Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
• Telephone: 503-986-1431
• Capitol Building: 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301 • Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt
