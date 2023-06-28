I am a St. Helens resident, lawyer, veteran, and volunteer vice chair of the St. Helens City Library Board.
I recently got a chance to review the recently passed St. Helens City resolution 1986, a resolution restricting the speech and conduct of volunteer board and commission members who help run the city smoothly. What a read! I recommend it. That’s just my personal opinion, by the way.
My recommendation is in no way the position of the library board, something I have to make clear if I follow the code now mandated by our city council. However, I’m writing this letter because I can’t follow that code or sign anything to agree to follow it.
Among other things, the code requires that I refrain from using “belligerent, personal, slanderous, threatening, abusive, or disparaging comments”, particularly about city business, city officials, city staff, and even members of the public. Now I’m not one for slanderous, threatening, or abusive language, but this requirement applies even to private conversations! Even in a private conversation with friends, it seems I would be prohibited from saying, for example, how thoughtless, shortsighted, and stupid councilor Mark Gunderson, councilor Jessica Chilton, and mayor Rick Scholl were for passing such a code of conduct restricting its volunteers. Not that I would want to say that, but what if? I would even be barred from making arguments, as part of my job as an attorney, that members of the public or people carrying out city business have done reprehensible things if the city council decides to interpret those statements as disparaging or abusive.
The code also asks me to avoid making personal comments that might offend others in public or private. So if I (again, hypothetically of course) wanted to go to the next city council meeting and tell these city councilors that they are lazy idiots for failing to be more careful about the language of this code and the potential fallout - especially for not waiting to allow volunteer board members and commissioners to provide feedback - I can’t! That might offend them and hurt their feelings! This code is ripe for abuse by city officials who might want to silence dissent or complaints from the very people who pay the most attention to city business.
Unfortunately, there is more that would take too long to tell. Some of the code of conduct is perfectly unobjectionable, but some portions turn my stomach and are offensive to the principles I have defended for much of my life.
If the city council wants to extract this price in exchange for me attempting to serve my community, I don’t believe I can pay it. They should reconsider.
Aaron Martin is a St. Helens resident.
