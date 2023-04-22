Our ocean is loving and tolerant, but she can only absorb so much of our pollution and hate. Every drop of excess heat and waste is taken in and accumulated despite how insignificant we think it is.

Earth Day

Artwork by Emy Syrop.

Think of a teapot of boiling water. There are signs that things are heating up, but we ignore it until it’s reached its boiling point and blowing steam everywhere. Salt water, like our oceans, takes even more heat to boil over.

