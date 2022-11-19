Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Child Tax Credit

192,000 Oregon children risk falling into poverty or greater hardship if Congress fails to expand the Child Tax Credit.

Congress has a real chance in the Lame Duck session to prevent greater hardship for the 192,000 Oregon children who lost out after a recent expansion of the Child Tax Credit lapsed, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP).

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.