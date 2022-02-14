The 2022 Legislation Session is underway, and we are busy with committee work and beginning floor sessions to move legislation through in a short timeline.
I want to use the newsletter opportunity to provide educational information on some of the bills we are considering. This week, agricultural overtime is a hot topic.
HB 4002 would require overtime pay for agricultural workers and the House Committee on Business and Labor received testimony on this bill for three and a half hours Tuesday night, Feb. 8.
History
The Federal Fair Labor Standards Act was approved in 1939 and included minimum wage, overtime rules and banned child labor. In order to gain support from southern state lawmakers, farmworkers were excluded from the labor law protections. This practice has continued for the past 80 years in most jurisdictions, but times are changing.
California passed agricultural overtime legislation several years ago, and the Washington State Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that agricultural workers are entitled to overtime after working 40 hours in a week. Oregon’s Labor Commissioner can mandate overtime rules, so I believe HB 4002 is a legislative attempt to work out a compromise that can benefit farmers and ranchers and the workers they employ.
Everyone recognizes that crop harvest is seasonal work and varies greatly depending on the weather, and that livestock and dairy animal management is not completed on an 8-5 schedule. Farmers and ranchers have a very small profit margin, and are for the most part, described as “price takers” not “price makers” meaning the prices offered to producers are set by the market, and do not take into account the individual costs to the various farm operations.
On the other side of the equation, farm workers are recognized as essential workers who work in all kinds of weather conditions, putting in long hours to produce vital food supplies. Many believe they should be treated no differently than workers in other economic sectors.
Phased in overtime
HB 4002 seeks to phase in overtime pay for farm workers over the next five years, allowing overtime to begin after 55 hours a week through 2024, 48 hours a week for 2025 and 2026, and reaching the standard time and a half overtime pay rate after 40 hours in 2027. During those same time frames, all farmers would receive a tax credit for a percentage of the incremental pay increase, with a larger tax break for small farm operations with less than 25 employees.
This is a challenging situation, and there were hours of public testimony and pages of written comments submitted to our committee. Opponents of HB 4002 are concerned about the increasing labor costs and how that will impact the viability of Oregon farmers and ranchers. One proposed amendment would place a threshold on hours worked to align with the growing season, while recognizing the seasonality of harvest and include a livestock exemption recognizing that animals require care outside of a normal working day.
There is evidence that when California implemented their agricultural overtime law, many producers cut working hours to a 40-hour maximum and implemented more harvest automation thereby eliminating many jobs. Oregon vegetable producers went on record Tuesday night saying they would change the crops they produce so the labor-intensive crops such as broccoli and cauliflower would be eliminated.
Those in favor of HB 4002 spoke to the issue of fairness for the workers. In 1887, Oregon was the first state in the union to recognize Labor Day, and generally has been working to improve labor conditions for employees. Farm workers perform important and often dangerous work. The death rate for agricultural workers is six times greater than deaths in the general work force and working excess hours in demanding conditions may contribute to accidents and hazardous conditions.
Most farm workers, unions and labor groups spoke in support of HB 4002 saying that farm workers are essential workers who should benefit from the fair labor standards that other workers enjoy. There are peak seasons in every industry, the postal service and Amazon deliveries increase over the holidays and those workers receive overtime pay. Some Oregon farmers also spoke in favor of this legislation saying that they already pay overtime wages to their workers, and that there is a critical and moral imperative to adopt HB 4002, that agricultural workers deserve equal protection under Oregon’s labor laws.
Next steps
This issue will continue to be discussed with amendments submitted, HB 4002 was scheduled for a work session in the Business and Labor Committee on February 14. If it moves out of committee it will come to the House Floor for a Chamber vote and if approved, will move to the Senate for consideration where it will again go through the committee process before consideration in the Senate Chamber. If there are any changes on the Senate side, it will come back to the House for reconciliation.
Be engaged
Due to the COVID-19 health protection restrictions, committee work is being done remotely, the Capitol building is open, but masks are required for entry and while you are in the building. Another change in Capitol access procedures, is that everyone must pass through a metal detector when entering.
The Legislative Session is moving quickly, so if you have concerns or comments about proposed legislation, please contact my office as soon as possible. It is my privilege to represent you in the House of the Representatives, and I look forward to hearing from you as we undertake this important work together.
Brad Witt represents House District 31. He may be reached at
- Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
- Phone: 503-986-1431
- Address: 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301
- Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.