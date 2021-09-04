I have recently been called out for my efforts to take a stand for medical freedom.
Pictures were posted of me wearing a shirt with the Star of David on the front. I have been called hateful and anti-Semitic by a certain group in town. Let me say this, my choice to wear the Star of David was made because I am a mother who sees history repeating itself before my eyes. I see myself, my friends, frontline workers, teachers, vaccine injured people, and religious groups across the board being threatened with segregation and discrimination from attempting to exercise our freedom of choice, and for trying to keep all rights over our own bodies intact.
Last time I checked, the Star of David does not belong to anyone. David was a historically revered King for all Christians. The symbol of our King David is also a stark reminder of how ugly the hate and hounding of any group of people can become. I will continue to wear this symbol proudly. I will continue to stand up for our nurses, teacher, and everyone else, whose God given rights and body autonomy are being threatened. This threat includes the Hasidic Jewish community, who due to their religious beliefs, may not partake in the administration of vaccines.
If you want to talk about true racism, hate, and anti-Semitism, why don’t you consider the current vaccine mandate coming down up on their heads? This looming vaccine mandate will ostracize and segregate their entire community, just for being Jewish.
Look to yourselves, look to your hate, being turned on vaccine injured and scared mothers who are trying, along with hundreds of others including the Hasidic Jewish Community, to protect their God-given freedom and inalienable rights in this our People’s Republic of the United States. A formerly free county.
Sarah Heppner is a St. Helens resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.