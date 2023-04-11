If asked how effective and ineffective our disciplinary system is one might say unfair and ineffective without wondering why. After the exploration of this topic, we as journalists have learned a lot about the discipline at this school.
To really understand how discipline has changed, you have to first look at how discipline was before COVID. When we asked a current teacher at the school, Mr. McNeil, about his thoughts on how discipline changed from COVID, he said, “It was the lack of structure for a good portion of the kids. School does bring some consistency. So you guys are kind of put two years behind what might be the experience with mental and emotional maturity, and it’s not your fault, and it’s going to keep happening. I think we were better. We were better before COVID.”
The “structure” McNeil was talking about before COVID was very straightforward and there were more types of discipline. When talking about discipline one may think about detention or punishment but it’s more than that.
“In order to have discipline, that requires you to learn about what’s appropriate in different situations” Dr. Wagner states. This really relates to the lack of discipline and structure COVID brought upon kids and how it affected and still affects students going forward.
To look at the present issue of discipline at the school, we asked Dr. Wagner about her thoughts on the prevention of discipline. in response she said, “...if you’re able to initiate some conversations early to resolve conflict, the likelihood that fights are gonna happen is a lot lower, so that’s what that role is to help do some of that low-level work so that it prevents it from getting severe safety issue.”
Also, during the interview, Dr. Wagner said that there were significantly more fights last school year, and when comparing it to the few alterations this year, it makes you wonder if having a growth mindset is the difference between effective and ineffective discipline.
The underlying question is, what is the future going to look like in terms of discipline? When we asked Dr. Wagner if we will see a change in the discipline in the coming years, she said, “I don’t see any big systemic changes around discipline happening anytime soon but it’s like a living breathing thing, just like a classroom. So, we take in information and we monitor that, then we adjust the plan.”
When we asked Dr. Wagner why the change in problems she said “I think now that we’re not isolated like we were before makes a big difference and I think putting some systems in place like the restorative practice‘s coordinator so that we can do some low-level conflict resolution is really helpful”
Wagner is hinting towards a future in which rather than a punishment approach for discipline the school plans to instead make moves towards building connections and a sense of community. Going forward with the discipline at SHHS expect to see more teacher involvement rather than teacher punishment.
Teachers know they can still grow every day and we are all part of a growing community. This also ties into the “growth mindset” effect that Dr. Wagner brought up earlier on and how it also affects teachers.
After looking at all the information, you can create your own opinion about the discipline here at SHHS. Either it is still unfair or ineffective, or maybe this helped open your eyes to understand it’s always changing and growing in a way that better fits us as students.
This story was contributed by students at the St. Helens High School journalism class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.