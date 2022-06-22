Hello, my name is Jonathan Brown. I’m a millwright and safety instructor at the PCC OMIC Training Center. My job is to help prepare students for jobs and careers in the industrial trades by providing hands-on safety and technical training.
I was born and raised in Rainier, served in the Marines, and spent 15 years as a maintenance supervisor and millwright at Stimson Lumber. My professional career has been defined by a commitment to lifelong learning, which has served me well in a field that is constantly innovating.
There is nothing I enjoy more than working with students and seeing a spark of interest turn into thirst for knowledge and a good-paying career. That is one reason I’m excited about the Pre-Trades for Advanced Manufacturing program – a short-term certificate designed specifically to give students the opportunity to try their hand at welding, machining, and automation, while also receiving the foundational math and safety training necessary to be successful in a manufacturing career.
Whether you’re new to the manufacturing trades, a skilled-tradesperson looking to upgrade your skills, or a member of the community interested in learning more, the PCC OMIC Training Center has something for everyone. Fall registration begins June 27. See the full list of course options available at the PCC OMIC Training Center website.
I’m grateful to be working in Columbia County at the new PCC OMIC Training Center, and I look forward to supporting students on their paths to careers in advanced manufacturing. If you have any questions about the OMIC Training Center’s offerings, please check out the OMIC website or contact us at 971-722-1818.
Jonathan Brown works at the PCC OMIC Training Center. He may be reached at jonathan.brown@pcc.edu
