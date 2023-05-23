I have sent many letters and emails to the City of St. Helens concerning the 2 MG reservoir. They were statements and opinions regarding what the city doesn’t want revealed. The city has not contested anything I have produced, so I told them I considered this material factual.
The city had a 74,000 gallon per day leaking reservoir. The city hired Kennedy/Jenks to produce a Plan and Specifications for Rehabilitation in 2016. The bidders were not given the opportunity to tour the reservoirs interior, this didn’t allow the bidders the opportunity to ascertain the true conditions of the reservoir.
The reservoir wasn’t drained because no reservoir was to be taking off line prior to October 1, 2016. The bidders were to familiarize themselves with Plan Specifications, drawings and photos of the interior. The work began October 1, 2016 and failed March 2017, the work produced increased leaking.
The contractor continued working on this issue for 30 months until October 2019, at which time stated to continue would not prove successful. This begins 30 months of no activity and litigation, where the city accomplished nothing.
I have followed this reservoir since July 2016, and stated early on that I believed the city had complicity in the failure. I have collected many documents and records from city files. This was a contract that started bad, it continued and ended worse and unfixable. It became what I referred to as the death of a reservoir, the city’s plan had proved fatal. The city didn’t seem to want to proceed into court with legal procedures, having the 60 day failure in the W-449 contract. This would have allowed all this information to be revealed, which the city prefers not to be shared publicly.
The city wants no transparency and prefers secrecy, silence or no comment The city experienced excess costs totaling $ 89,762.00 beginning on March 2017 failure, ending September 2020. The city then hired Walker Consultants to investigate the failed 2 MG reservoir for Cause and Responsibility for $2,800.00. This report brought a conclusion to the years of litigation on April 8, 2022, with a Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release. The City claims the failure was the result of workmanship. The Parties of Kennedy/Jenks provider of the Plan, Western Partitions the contractor and Carboline to sign stating no contest and no liability for the failure. They are all returning monies paid them, no penalties required.
I filed for a Right to Information four times, denied last on March 2, 2023. The attorney states its client privilege. The settlement is final. The city claims its workmanship, but I see the Kennedy/ Jenks Plan.
I have the belief that the contractor was misled as to the pre-existing reservoir’s conditions. The withholding of the Walker report is seen as city protection from public awareness. This may include due diligence, neglect, embarrassment, and reputations involving the city’s actions.
The community deserves better leadership and transparency, so provide me with a copy of the Walker Consultants report.
Ron Trommlitz is a St. Helens resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.