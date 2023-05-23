City Reservoir Issues
Country Media, Inc.

I have sent many letters and emails to the City of St. Helens concerning the 2 MG reservoir. They were statements and opinions regarding what the city doesn’t want revealed. The city has not contested anything I have produced, so I told them I considered this material factual.

The city had a 74,000 gallon per day leaking reservoir. The city hired Kennedy/Jenks to produce a Plan and Specifications for Rehabilitation in 2016. The bidders were not given the opportunity to tour the reservoirs interior, this didn’t allow the bidders the opportunity to ascertain the true conditions of the reservoir.

