When you think about a government passing laws that say, “You will not state anything that conflicts with our decisions,” We will control who are your friends,” and “We don’t want people to be around ‘your kind,’” you would think these are laws that would be passed in Russia, or China.
Government control of speech, suppression of speech, social isolation and shaming of people who criticize the government occur in this world every day – usually elsewhere. But recently St. Helens passed a law on votes by Rick Scholl, Jessica Chilton, and Brian Gunderson for the purpose of suppressing speech and association. Councilors Brandon Sundeen and Patrick Birkle voted against it.
The new law empowers any City Councilor, or staff, to accuse any Commissioner with a “lack of integrity” or a “violation of the code of conduct” for simply stating to anyone that they disagree with the City Council, even in private conversations.
The law empowers any councilor or staff to accuse a Commissioner of a violation of “code of conduct” for being impolite, belligerent, and being seen with people that may give the “appearance” of a lack of objectivity, among pages of other alleged possible issues. The Commissioner is then “tried” by his/her accusers. If found “guilty,” the Commissioner can be counseled or fired.
The law is about the Council suppressing ideas. It creates a procedure to bring false accusations, to shame people, and to isolate people who may disagree with them. I personally have experienced false accusations by Rick Scholl and Jessica Chilton. The genesis of this law was my effort to bring to the public’s attention the danger of the City enacting a law that allowed homeless camping in all our neighborhoods and business districts.
Scholl, Chilton, and Gunderson want to make sure that their Commissioners (Parks, Planning, Budget) will not express thoughts different from theirs. The threat of a bogus trial by ones accusers upon false accusations of “code of conduct” violations is a method to control the narrative. When controversial matters arise, people will be silenced. Or, the council will only attract those willing to agree with them to their commissions.
The law violates the United States Constitution. Even Commissioners are entitled to have and express independent thought and even strong disagreement with the government. It is the sign of very weak, very desperate, and very worried leadership to resort to suppression of speech and association to control their agenda.
As an attorney in California and Oregon, I took an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States.” As such, I cannot be part of a government that violates the Constitution.
I’m not going to sign a document (also a violation) that I agree to “go along with the program.” Plus, having already been falsely accused of by Rick Scholl and Jessica Chilton, I don’t want to waste my time or have my reputation damaged dealing with bogus allegations brought before a kangaroo court.
It’s clear to me that positive changes for our people, and protection of our people, will come at the ballot box. I think I’ll be much more effective to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our people working for a change of leadership. It is needed.
Steve Toschi is an Attorney at Law and a citizen of St. Helens.
The comments made in this guest column are the writer's alone and do not represent the opinion of The Chronicle or its parent company County Media, Inc.
