Columbia Learning Center, the nonprofit formerly known as the Columbia Foundation and developer of the Columbia Center which is the home of the St. Helens Library, meeting facilities and auditorium, is wishing a heartfelt goodbye to librarian and board member Margaret Jeffries.
When it was founded, Columbia Center functioned as not only the library but also one of the Columbia County’s first internet providers and technology education facilities. As times changed and internet became commercially available, the Center has adapted to those changes but still maintained the mission of lifelong learning for the community. Through the formation of The Chance to Become Scholarship program, they have become the largest provider of scholarships for graduating Columbia County students.
When Margaret joined the library, first as a children’s librarian and ultimately the library Director, she recognized the change in times for libraries. She has capitalized on innovative programs that have helped the St. Helens Library and Columbia Center to thrive and continue to be a valuable asset to the community during a period of decline for public libraries.
Margaret’s efforts do not stop there, as librarian, she has also been a respected member of the Columbia Learning Center board. You could always find Margaret rolling up her sleeves at the nonprofit’s major fundraiser, Black Tie & Blue Jeans event.
Through Margaret’s amazing leadership and team building skills, she has been invaluable in bringing the Columbia Center and the St. Helens Library in to the 21st century. She has brought in major funding for library programs, has worked tirelessly in her librarian position and as a volunteer.
We wish her the best in her well-earned retirement and are also saddened to see her go. She will be leaving some big shoes to fill.
Marion Christensen is the Columbia Learning Center Board Chair. She may be reached at marion@marionkc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.