It has been a tradition of many to purchase their fireworks from the St. Helens Band and Guard Program's TNT tent at the St. Helens Walmart.
We would like to let all our supporters know that we have terminated our contract with TNT and will not be running our tent any longer.
The cost of fireworks has increased substantially, which has resulted in a significant cost increase to customers and a significant decrease in profits for our program. In addition to cost, there has also been increased fire danger over the last couple years. Protecting our community, which has been extremely supportive of our program, is important to us.
Thank you to everyone who has supported us by purchasing fireworks. We truly enjoyed serving you and seeing familiar faces year after year. We wish whichever local organization that has taken over that location the best of luck this summer and in the future.
We would be honored to continue receiving your support if you would still like to donate to our program. Upcoming fundraisers are always listed on our Public Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sthelensbandprogram.
Fundraisers are a vital need when it comes to operating our program. In order to keep fees affordable for all students to participate, we offer many fundraiser opportunities. Bottle and can drives have been scheduled through the end of next school year on the following Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., in the high school parking lot:
- June 25
- July 23
- August 6
- September 10
- October 29
- December 3 or 10 TBD*
- January 14
- February 4
- March 11
- April 1
- April 22
- May 13
- June 3
*TBD dates will be updated on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sthelensbandprogram.
