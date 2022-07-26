Council Issue

St. Helens Council OK’s toxic waste storage facility in cooling lagoon.

On July 20, 2022 the majority of the St. Helens City council voted to sign an exclusive negotiation agreement with US Ecology. US Ecology manages toxic and ordinary waste dumps.

Download PDF Council Agreement
