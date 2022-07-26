St. Helens Council OK’s toxic waste storage facility in cooling lagoon.
On July 20, 2022 the majority of the St. Helens City council voted to sign an exclusive negotiation agreement with US Ecology. US Ecology manages toxic and ordinary waste dumps.
This agreement is needed only if the decision to put a waste dump in the lagoon has been made. In the document presented to the council by John Walsh, no cost for this work, no timeline, and no description of the work to be done was given.
It would be expected to put out a request for proposal to invite as many companies to bid for this project as possible, but that was not done. The document presented to the council by John Walsh has a working date of May 2020. On January 19, 2022, an executive meeting was held where US Ecology presented their qualifications to operate for St. Helens a waste facility. This meeting was reported to the ethics commission on February 8, 2022, and the ethics commission ordered an investigation case number 22-027 XSM. This investigation is still active but has not been resolved.
This executive meeting is similar to the meeting held in Portland in 2019 at the Portland consulting company, Maul Foster Alongi (MFA), offices where the extent of waste that could be coming to St. Helens was described. The ethics commission found this meeting, Case number 19-188 XSM to be illegal. In this meeting it was discussed that a town meeting should be held in the summer of 2019 in St. Helens to inform the residents about the toxic waste facility, this meeting has not been held.
I, being censured for the past year and half have not had any information shared with me on this project. The results that MFA investigation test cores around the lagoon showed that there was concern about the site. This investigation is now under review by DEQ. A second investigation by MFA placing test cores inside the lagoon have not been done at this date. Some of tests will also classify the toxicity of the sediments of the present lagoon.
With incomplete data and no input from the citizens of St. Helens on wanting a lagoon it seems out of place to be signing a contract with a company to operate a waste storage facility here in St. Helens.
Read the city council agreement attached to this guest column.
Stephen Topaz is a member of the St. Helens City Council. He may be reached at 503-410-0938.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.