Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) in partnership with Columbia Health Services administered 54 COVID-19 vaccines between both Rainier Days in the Park July 10 and 11 as well as at Columbia County Fair & Rodeo July 15 through 18.
We will also be hosting an additional clinic at the National Night out at Rainier City Park on August 3, along with Columbia County Fairgrounds on August 17. We have also reached out to St. Helens High School and Rainier High School along with other local primary care agencies to offer their staff access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue also provides in-home vaccination services with our Community Paramedic to those members of the community who are immobile and unable to get to a vaccination location.
At this time we do not have an exact tally on how many vaccinations our Community Paramedic has done, however we estimate between 50 and 100 by the use of the vaccine in inventory.
As you know, the time is critical to continue to support the vaccination efforts in Columbia County and our medical providers are making a difference in that effort. After an incredibly hard and stressful year, it is extremely important to us to get members of our community vaccinated.
Members of Columbia River Fire & Rescue take pride in their work and have the skill and know how to get vaccines in arms. It has been a huge community effort and has gained invaluable relationships with external organizations, especially Columbia Health Services, Columbia County Public Health and many of the other fire districts in Columbia County.
The team effort won’t go unnoticed, we have incredible support from our community, and that is what makes our organization stronger.
Joel Medina is the Columbia River Fire & Rescue Chief. He may be reached at 503-397-2990.
