In our many conversations with our readers in the past year, we’ve learned a lot about what content people value the most. Time and time again, readers tell us they value local news above everything else in the paper.
We have also discovered that the majority of our readers do not need the TV schedules printed in the paper. Most have either digital cable, satellite TV, or streaming services and do not find the TV guides useful.
Beginning with the last issue, we have discontinued publishing the TV schedule in the print version of The Chronicle to allow more room for local news, columns, and content. We want to fill our pages with the content that our readers desire most.
If you are not a subscriber to The Chronicle, please consider becoming one to support local journalism. You can call 503-397-0116, email chronicleclassifieds@countrymedia.net, or go to thechronicleonline.com to sign up.
Thank you for your continued trust and support.
Jeremy C. Ruark is the publisher/executive editor at The Chronicle.
