It’s often observed – accurately – that small business is the backbone of our economy, and that is no exception to that here in Columbia County.
The pandemic exposed an extreme need for small business access to resources and business resiliency planning. Less than a year since establishing Columbia County’s first-ever Small Business Development Center (SBDC) under the Columbia Economic Team (CET), and partnered with Keep it Local, we can confidently state that we’ve been able to connect our core business community with valuable tools for success.
Already, we’re working directly with more than 80 of your neighboring business owners and start-ups in our county’s economy.
Strong local economy
Currently, based on local indicators our county’s economy is strong, with local spending up from years past, and the entrepreneurial spirit alive. However, with nagging inflation, persistent interest rate hikes, and speculation about a looming potential recession knocking on our door, how can we be prepared? Given our county’s resiliency through the memorable recent COVID restrictions, variants, and related challenges, in many ways we are better prepared than ever before. But there are solid, fundamental measures we can all take to ensure our businesses sustain growth and best weather any storm.
A sobering statistic that varies slightly in different regions but rings true here in Columbia County is that 75% of businesses fail in their first five years. A better statistic, however, is that when a business takes the time, effort, and discipline to set up a business plan and seek business advising, there’s a 65% success rate for that business thriving and making it past 5 years.
The Columbia county SBDC is your resource center to help start, run and grow your best small businesses through any economic climate. We do this by providing free, absolutely confidential one-on-one business advising on everything from business plan development and management, loan application packaging with access to capital, marketing plan strategies, connecting to accounting resources, navigating business regulations, hiring, managing, and retailing your team, succession planning, and much more. Looking ahead and planning for both seen or unforeseen challenges is what you need to do, and what we help you do.
Challenges
Local business expansions and start-ups are happening all over, with plenty of potential for more growth throughout the county.
One particular challenge we’ve found in our business community is being able to attract, cultivate, and properly market to customers and clientele consistently, sustainably, year-round – in all economic climates. Recognizing this need, we’ve collaborated with Keep it Local and other partners to bring back the highly anticipated Marketing For Success Series, which hits all the core elements challenging businesses in an uncertain consumer climate. Kicking off on Wednesday, February 8.
This weekly series invites you gear up and polish up with topics like Create a Marketing Plan For The New Year, Marketing 101, Social Media Tips & Tricks, Get The Most Out Of Your Website, Advice For Selling Online, and even 1:1 Workshops With a Marketing Professional. And there’s no charge, at all, for any of it – courtesy of Keep it Local and sponsors.
Not only do these classes offer highly usable strategy, techniques, tips, and expertise for being able to take your business, or start-up, to the next level, they also offer the connections and resources needed to thrive here in Columbia County and beyond. Classes are filling up quickly, however, you can still sign up via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/winter-2023-marketing-for-success-series-1668339.
Congratulations
We’ve all come through the unprecedented times of a pandemic. The result of workplace and other changes is that more people are going out on their own to provide, and sell, products and services of many kinds – as their own boss. If that’s you, congratulations! If you’ve been at this awhile but are feeling stagnation or competition – congratulations to you, too! Especially as we look toward a sluggish economy, either way you can position to navigate through.
Do the right things: Have a plan; Minimize or manage risk and debt; and take full advantage of resources and help that are offered.
Why would you not?
Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. It’s a good feeling when you are part of that and when your own ideas and initiatives succeed. Our communities provide you with the SBDC, and the customers, to weather this or any environment. Feel free to ask us for a hand; Always ask customers for the sale.
Jason Moon is the Director of Columbia County Small Business Development Center. He may be reached at 503-410-1506 or at jason@columbiacountyoregon.com.
