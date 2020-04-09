The Governor’s Stay Home, Save Lives order is working.
According to the most recent projections, the effort is truly saving lives by reducing the spread of infection of COVID-19. This week the Governor aligned her Executive Order dates, and has extended the prohibition of dining-in at restaurants and bars until she lifts the order.
Take-out and delivery is still available in many places, and I encourage you to support our local establishments. This is a difficult time for everyone, that’s why I want to bring your attention to programs to help Small Businesses and Workers.
For Employers and Employees
- Business Oregon’s Coronavirus Resources for Businesses
- Business Oregon’s Business Survival Tips During an Emergency
- Oregon Employment Department’s COVID-19 Related Business Layoffs, Closures, and Unemployment Insurance Benefits Info
- Oregon Employment Department’s direct link for unemployment benefits application
The Federal Stimulus Package will also be assisting our local businesses. The package includes $350 billion in forgivable loans and $10 billion in grants to small business, tribal business, and certain non-profits. A new SBA 7(a) Paycheck Protection Program will allow loan forgiveness if the money is used for payroll costs to retain workers, and other expenses such as rent, mortgage interest and utilities.
Independent contractors, sole-proprietors and other self-employed person are eligible for these loans. Small business can also apply for up to $10,000 in grants to retain workers and pay for debt obligations.
- Businesses can apply for a Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)
For people who have been financially impacted due to COVID-19, there are options for mortgage and rent relief. For homeowners who are struggling, the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act contains provisions relating to mortgage forbearance and moratoriums to suspend or stop foreclosures.
Mortgage forbearance is when you are allowed to pause or reduce your mortgage payments for a limited period of time. It does not erase what you owe, you will have to repay any missed or reduced payments in the future. The CARES act provides the right to request forbearance for up to 180 days, with the right to request an extension for up to another 180 days. You must contact your loan servicer to request the forbearance.
There will be no additional fees, penalties or additional interest (beyond scheduled amounts) added to your account. You do not need to submit additional documentation to qualify, other than your claim to have a pandemic-related financial hardship.
If you have a federally backed mortgage you have two relief options under the CARES Act. First your lender or loan servicer may not foreclose on you for 60 days after March 18, 2020. During this time lenders are prohibited from beginning or finalizing a foreclosure judgement or sale.
- Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Guide to Mortgage Relief Options Related to Coronavirus
Governor Brown has issued Executive Orders pertaining to a moratorium on evictions from residential rental agreements and non-residential leases for COVID-19 related economic hardship. This does not relieve the obligation to pay rent, utilities or other service charges or fees, except for late charges or other penalties arising from non-payment which are waived during the moratorium.
Additionally, the executive order does not apply to the termination of residential rental agreements or rental agreements for non-residential causes other than non-payment. If you are struggling financially due to this pandemic, and having trouble making your rent payment your best course of action is to inform your landlord immediately, and work with them to develop a plan to get through this time of uncertainty.
These are difficult times, but I have been impressed with how many people are working together to help others. The best course of action to stay healthy and safe is to adhere to the Governor’s Stay Home, Save Lives mandate. Only make trips that are essential, like grocery shopping, and doctor visits and whenever you are out, make sure you are maintaining the social distancing standards of at least six feet between you and other individuals. This order will remain in place until we see sustained declines in the infection rates.
As is the case with many public spaces, the Capitol Building remains closed to the public, but we monitor our email and phone daily, and we are continuing to assist constituents. If you need help in these trying times, or have an issue or concern regarding a state agency, contact my office and we’ll see what can be done.
Please take care of yourself and each other. Be Safe.
Rep. Brad Witt serves House District 31. He may be reach at:
• Email: Rep.BradWitt@oregonlegislature.gov
• Telephone: 503-986-1431
• Capitol Building: 900 Court St NE, H-382, Salem, OR, 97301
• Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/witt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.