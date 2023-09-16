Let’s talk about your feelings.
There is a specific, yucky feeling emotion that happens when we’re facing a circumstance unfamiliar to us and we don’t yet know what to do about it. There’s a lack of information and foundation to our moves. I call it yucky, but it’s sciency name is structure loss.
Our collective experience of structure loss includes, but is not limited to, when we went into a worldwide quarantine during the pandemic (Is it over yet? Asking for a friend.). We were doing a thing, it was a big thing. We’d never done that thing before and we weren’t exactly sure how to do it. Other people, doing the thing, often irritated us with how they did the thing, or they got judgy about how we were doing the thing. And frankly, it was difficult to say who did it wrong and who did it right. That describes a lot of circumstances, but it was on high octane as we all tried to navigate a worldwide experience on a personal level. We had no real structure to build from. We were all starting fresh. We still are in many ways.
But what can you do with that feeling, it’s an underlying imbalance with a little fear? I find putting a label on something helps, knowing everyone has the feeling even if we manage it differently also feels nice. But the best thing I learned about yucky feelings, is simply that they are “designed” to move us to action. Our emotions are drivers. They are designed to help us identify what we want and what we don’t want.
I can tell you this, no one wants structure loss and structure loss knows this. It gets up in your business and it yells at you, “build something.” It begs you to act in your own behalf and restabilize. It would be cooler if it felt more like happiness, the emotion that says, “Ohhh yeaaaaahhh, love me some of this. ‘Second helpings, please.” But such is life, not everything is happiness.
But my clients find, when they can properly identify the yuck that they would like less of, or the structure they would like to feel grounded in, they can easily figure out some ‘next right moves’.
We’re still feeling the effects of a world and circumstances we couldn’t have seen coming. But we all know there have been some great things that have come of it. Those are things we built, new ways of doing things and being in the world. We have new “structures” we couldn’t have had if we hadn’t learned what we learned.
Not every emotion feels good. Not every circumstance does either. But there’s possibility in everything and when we’re willing to learn, we’re make new structures and ideas to add to those we already have. And maybe that adds a little more happy into the world as we go along the path.
Michelle Pierson Young is a Lincoln City life coach and may be reached at Michelleatplay.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.