As individual people and representatives of organizations that work closely with the PCC/OMIC Training Center in Scappoose, recent and current events really require that we address them and offer our perspectives for public consideration.
• PCC/OMIC and OMIC R&D are two different, but complimentary institutions. Two important things here: For the public, the missions and the functions of PCC and OMIC R&D complement each other and are creating very good things around advanced and additive manufacturing – and training -- in our community – for the state, the nation and for the world. For state and federal funders, note that the two institutions, while closely complementary, are complete structurally separate.
• We work with PCC/OMIC Training Center practically on a daily basis, connecting employers and citizens with training programs, career upskilling, and community resources. It’s a huge advantage of having this specially focused PCC training facility in our county – which we worked very hard for a long time to get.
• Our experience with the team at PCC/OMIC Training Center is that they have an exceptional team in place. They are investing time, commitment and resources engaging in our community. Here’s just a small sample of what they’re doing.
- They have set up programs and equipment like the Fab Lab that anyone in the community can access.
- They’re collaborating on pre-apprenticeship programs with the Carpenters.
- They’re customizing training and certification programs for local employers.
- They’re engaging high school students and high school training programs, career fairs with NW ESD, and other measures to help provide very good options to our kids.
- They’re working with soon-to-be-displaced workers at the Cascades plant that is shutting down.
- And, importantly, they work with WorkSource, NWOregon Workforce Board, and others on programs specifically for underserved populations, veterans, and, and this is important – formerly incarcerated individuals working hard to get their lives back on track and re-join the community, society, and the economy to support themselves and their families.
• Why that last one is important is because one of PCC/OMIC’s best, most effective and productive team members has a prison record. Yes, we know about it, and if you didn’t before – you now know about too. PCC knows. PCC also knows, like us, that he’s shown a great talent for the industry outreach position he holds – much like the apparently great job he was doing before -- before he really screwed up. He got convicted, he served his time, he repaid all the funds, and now he’s actually helping others like him and many more – in a role extremely well suited to his work experience and the PCC Training Center.
• Do we love how all this has come out? No, we don’t; it’s unfortunate. There are so many like Rand working in our county who also prefer for their background not to become social media conversation. Forget social media, just go talk to Rand. He’ll acknowledge it all while looking you straight in the eye, and you’ll also likely get a good sense for why he’s so good at his job at the Training Center.
• Do we love how this has been handled by PCC? No, we do not. We also understand it’s a large institution with a lot of facilities, a lot of employees, a lot of issues to deal with and a lot on its plate. Tough to be as agile as you might. That’s why we’re stepping up and forward as local community members – because getting PCC to build the Training Center out here in our community was a big deal. Now that it’s open, the Training Center is fulfilling its promise to serve our community – and enhance the OMIC R&D advanced and additive manufacturing footprint in which the state has invested. Feel free to ask Craig Campbell at OMIC R&D about his views on this, too.
• The PCC team that is being assembled is a good one. They work together well, they’re getting out into our communities, they’re connecting with people, schools, employers, and other stakeholders. They’re educating and training, helping people improve their skills, their career path, and their lives. They’re doing their job. We support that and their mission.
We’re making great progress together, so let’s all focus on going forward and keep that progress moving.
Betsy Johnson is former state representative and state senator representing Columbia County for more than two decades. She also is a business owner and serves in multiple community leadership roles, including the Board of the Columbia Economic Team. Casey Garrett is a Columbia County Commissioner. Paul Vogel is the Executive Director of the Columbia Economic Team.
