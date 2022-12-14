Green Gala
Image by James Yang / The Chronicle

On November 13, Scappoose Adventist School (SAS) held their first gala fundraising event, The Green Gala at The Pavilion at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, which was enjoyed by a crowd of about 150 people. The elegant event added a total of $100,000 to the $300,000 already collected through a variety of fundraising events and donations.

The event included entertainment supplied by students of Scappoose Adventist School with song, interpretive motion and musical instruments; a beautiful harp instrumental by Melia Hernandez, the school’s kindergarten teacher; from numerous guests who traveled from across the US and Canada; and Toni Renner, the school’s office manager who gave a moving sign language accompaniment to the song “Thank You” by Ray Bolts. A delicious dinner was enjoyed as well. There were also wonderful testimonials given by parents, students, and a school board member.

