It’s your tax money!
The Columbia County Commissioners recently approved this $119,700 “study” to determine the need for a hospital in Columbia County when we were told no about ten years ago.
Earlier, four million dollars of tax money was spent on the initial preposterous and unnecessary initial planning phases which resulted in property (slightly improved) on Millard Road deeded to the City of St. Helens when the plan failed to materialize and failed to meet state standards for the location of the proposed hospital.
Tax payers could ultimately be required to support the construction, operations, equipment, and staffing, forever, when relatively few would likely use the facility.
Twelve years earlier in 2010, the hospital was estimated to cost initially $24.5 million with $45 million tacked on for interest. A fully staffed critical 24-hour hospital is very unlikely at best but the costs will be covered by property owners.
Millions of tax dollars will be necessary to fund this project when few, if any, residents will utilize a minimal health care center when very specialized and professional care are available less than an hour away. In fact, it was admitted critical care patients would bypass the local projected hospital and be transported directly to Portland or Longview.
If one believes this potential Hospital District will include only a few miles of local urban and rural property, guess again. The earlier hospital district extended 20 miles north of St. Helens when a comprehensive hospital in Longview is minutes away.
Let the Commissioners know there is better use for your money instead of dumping more of your hard-earned money in a second “rat hole” which previously cost us millions of wasted tax dollars.
Paul Nys is a Rainier resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.