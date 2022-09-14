Back To Class

I’ve had well over 45 first days of school as a student and as an educator. Without a doubt the first day of school this year has been one of my all-time favorites.

I can’t point my finger at any one particular aspect of the start of the 2022-23 school year, but I can tell you it just feels good. Maybe it’s because I’ve seen more smiles on students and staff than I have in a long time or it could be the feeling of hope permeating the schools as I walk the halls, whatever the cause it’s great to have the children back in our schools.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for the change of season from summer to fall?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.