I’ve had well over 45 first days of school as a student and as an educator. Without a doubt the first day of school this year has been one of my all-time favorites.
I can’t point my finger at any one particular aspect of the start of the 2022-23 school year, but I can tell you it just feels good. Maybe it’s because I’ve seen more smiles on students and staff than I have in a long time or it could be the feeling of hope permeating the schools as I walk the halls, whatever the cause it’s great to have the children back in our schools.
The kids
The world has certainly changed over those 45 years of the first days of school, yet one thing has remained pretty constant; the kids. Now I often hear how kids have changed, yet I’d argue that it isn’t the children; it’s society. Blaming children for reacting to their environment is like blaming a bear for hibernating. You see, our children are resilient and good at adapting to change, but it is how we, as adults, respond that either raises anxiety or provides comfort to a child. The adult reaction to the pandemic, the economy, politics, racism, crime, and any other challenge or change our community faces is telegraphed through our children, and we see it in our schools.
Our goal in the St. Helens School District is to help every child reach their full potential. Before a student is able to reach their full potential or even learn, they need to have some of their basic needs met such as food, water, and shelter. We serve meals at schools and throughout the summer to help meet those basic physiological needs as well as offer our Family Resource Center to provide many other resources to support families that may find themselves experiencing difficult times. Located between the District Office and Plymouth High School, the Family Resource Center welcomes all families who may need additional support for basic needs, to those needing assistance with ParentVue and everything else in between.
Safe environment
Once those basic needs are met, we need children to feel safe if they are going to reach their full potential and learn. Over the past several years, we have been in the process of upgrading the security of our school buildings with security vestibules, secure door buzz-in access, and construction remodels to help students and staff feel safe. In our elementary schools, we are updating all of our technology, HVAC systems, and playgrounds to meet the need of the whole child.
As a district, we’ve been blessed with the ongoing support of our community that has allowed us to completely update all of our secondary buildings to make them safe state-of-the-art schools. Our current renovation project at St. Helens High School is being impacted by inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages. However, as a district, we are working hard to find ways to overcome those challenges and rebuild St. Helens High School into the vision and dreams our community shared with us when we passed the construction bond. We strongly believe that without the ongoing support of our community none of this would be possible.
Facility upgrades alone are only part of the equation to help students and staff feel safe. The St. Helens School District has a close partnership with the St. Helens Police Department with regular meetings of officers and educators coming together to plan and prepare for any emergency we may face.
Our school district, along with all others in Columbia County, utilize the I Love U Guys - Standard Response Protocols (SRP). We use five different actions to address emergency situations: Hold, Secure, Lockdown, Evacuate, and Shelter. Hold and Secure are the two most common actions which allow teaching and learning to continue while making sure students are safe. Detailed information can be found on our School District website. During emergency situations, schools and First Responders use the same language so everyone is on the same page and all stakeholders can understand the response and status of the event.
When a student’s basic needs are met, and they feel safe and cared for they are ready to learn. We know physical and emotional safety go hand and hand, so we’ve also invested in adding social workers, counselors, and other social-emotional support staff over the past few years. With students ready to learn, we need staff ready to teach.
Investments
Over the past several years we’ve invested extensively in professional development training for our staff in programs such as AVID that support current best practices in education. Keeping up to date on the most promising strategies helps build an even stronger team of teachers and educators. All of this comes together to create a 21st-century learning environment where all students can reach their true potential.
Progress
Just maybe what feels good and has made this one of the best first days of school in over 45 years, is the progress we are making in the St. Helens School District to support all children. I’d be the first to admit that we still have a lot of work ahead of us, yet we are making huge steps in the right direction. The positive energy in the schools right now is the beginning of what looks to be a great school year.
Scot Stockwell is the superintendent of the St. Helens School District. He may be reached at 503-397-3085.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.