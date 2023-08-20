When my oldest child, now a man, sizzled into teenagerhood, one of his regular quotes was, "I’ll decide!" Now that I know more about human development, this was a powerful and clear way of stating, I'm a fully grown human now, and I'll be the one in charge of things.
Voyaging into the full range of human consequences as an adult is not as much fun as Hollywood led me to believe. By and large this son, as well as all three of my other brave adventuring children, have done a wonderful transition into adulthood, all things considered.
Starting out his journey declaring to the world, "I decide" was so much more powerful than I realized at the time. He had been deciding for himself from the beginning, as we each do, but this was his moment of declaration.
Whether we realize it or not, we've been deciding for ourselves all the way along.
We each decide what a person meant by a compliment, or if they meant it or not. We decide if we are "good" or "bad" students. While the world is more than willing to give its unvarnished "truth", we decide which bits and pieces we'll receive or not.
In my experience, one of the most dangerous ways of "deciding" in life is when we decide something isn't what we expected, wanted, or asked for. It's easy to get distracted when the result we get is different than the one we imagined.
Let's go to the Restaurant of Life for our example. We look at the menu, order the thing we think will be the most delicious, and then... we get what we get.
Maybe it looks like we thought but doesn't taste like the one gramma made. Maybe it looks absolutely nothing like you'd imagined. If you order a torta at one restaurant of life, you'll get a sandwich, in another, you'll get a piece of cake.
What can one possibly decide about this? Is the sandwich good and the cake bad or vice versa? Or is it that they are what they are and you’ve simply had a difficult time making peace with them? And if ordering a snack can be this challenging, how can we possibly imagine life is going to turn out the way we thought? But we do, and then we decide all sorts of things about those results.
What we don't necessarily understand is when we decide what something is not, we blind ourselves to what something is, or could be.
When I decide I don't like my job because it's boring, I'm not currently noticing how much I like paying my bills, or even better, asking myself what it would take for my job to fit me just right? "It's not my dream job," may be a fact, but if we simply decide that's true, we're not exploring a possible ending for that sentence which could be, "right now", and then, asking the question, what would it take to be my dream job? If you've decided this job simply isn't it, and won't ever be, then you're free to explore and decide on something more suited to you.
My son had it so right, "I’ll decide". We are not victims of circumstances, we are quirky beings responding to a circus of delights we call life. How we decide to interpret it is entirely up to us. I've decided the Universe is conspiring in my favor. It's my declaration that I'm choosing my life and responding to its outcomes. I've decided this foremost on the fact that when I do, I feel happy and hopeful, and suddenly the world responds on that same wavelength.
Go on, I dare you, claim it, say it with me, “I decide,”
Michelle Pierson Young is a Lincoln City life coach and may be reached at Michelleatplay.com or at 503-957-0821.
