Michelle Pierson Young
Country Media, Inc.

When my oldest child, now a man, sizzled into teenagerhood, one of his regular quotes was, "I’ll decide!" Now that I know more about human development, this was a powerful and clear way of stating, I'm a fully grown human now, and I'll be the one in charge of things.

Voyaging into the full range of human consequences as an adult is not as much fun as Hollywood led me to believe. By and large this son, as well as all three of my other brave adventuring children, have done a wonderful transition into adulthood, all things considered.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you concerned that recent heat waves will bring on more wildfires?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.