Last week we lost dear Lewis to covid-19.
Ever hear of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 30-year veteran evidence synthesis expert, Dr. Tess Lawrie, or the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), population 240 million?
Probably not.
Yet the significance of Dr. Lawrie’s report on UP’s almost unbelievable success in eradicating COVID-19 should’ve made them household names the minute her report published.
Uttar Pradesh was allocated 65 million vaccines, far fewer than needed. So in desperation the Indian government quickly put together a medicine kit at a cost of two dollars, sixty five cents.
Starting 5May2021 workers began to go door to door over UP’s 97,941 villages in 75 districts.
The results have been nothing short of breathtaking, ignore the metaphor.
25August2021 Indian Media picked up on a huge discrepancy in the reported numbers of vaccinations, cases, and deaths between the Indian state of Kerala - population 35 million/20% vaccinated, and Uttar Pradesh’s 240 million/5% vaccinated. On that day there were 31,445 new cases in smaller Kerala while only 22 in UP. Kerala reported active cases of 170,000 and 215 deaths, while UP reported only 345 active, 2 deaths.
The Kit?
Vitamin C, Zinc, Vitamin D3, 10 tablets of 12 mg Ivermectin, 10 tablets of 100 mg doxycycline, a small amount of multivitamins and Tylenol, a digital thermometer, a pulse oximeter, gloves, alcohol wipes, sanitizer, and masks.
Further, In September Uttar Pradesh reported only 187 active cases. And all along, not one report of a bad reaction to the kit. Not one.
It’s outrageous to me these results weren’t reported and immediately implemented here.
Lewis could’ve been saved.
What am I to think but that big pharma is colluding with players in the US government to maximize and somehow share profits.
Horse medicine? No. Horse s… more likely.
Wayne Mayo is a Scappoose resident.
