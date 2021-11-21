We all love convenience.
We love to have the things we want delivered to our front door. It’s easy, and today it can also be very inexpensive. However, this convenience and “value” comes at a great cost. The cost of community, local businesses, and local jobs. As we move into the holiday season, now is a great time to shop local.
Columbia County is full of dynamic small businesses. These great local businesses range from retail stores, restaurants and bars, all the way to professional services like tattoo studios, insurance agencies, and graphic design firms. By taking the time to engage with local business owners and professionals you not only support those business owners, but their employees, and their families.
Small Business Saturday is quickly approaching, and this single day can have an outsized impact on the bottom line of our small local businesses, especially as we try and exit a business suppressing pandemic. If you are unsure of what is available, the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is a fantastic resource.
Visit https://sccchamber.org/ and you will find a directory of member businesses that we know will do a great job of catering to your shopping needs this holiday season. The Chamber of Commerce is also hosting local businesses at the annual Holiday Gift Shop Bazaar Nov 26-27, Dec 3-4, Dec 10-11, and Dec 17-18.
Let’s rally around our small businesses, their families, our neighbors and do our holiday shopping local this year Keep your money where you call home, support our local economy of friends and neighbors and help build a thriving community by shopping local first.
Locally owned businesses create more prosperous, connected, and generally better-off communities across a wide range of metrics. A significantly large portion of our money is cycled back through our local economy when we buy from independent, locally-owned businesses rather than national chains. This money is then used to make purchases from our friends’ businesses, aid neighbors in need, or support another local retailer — ultimately strengthening the base of our whole community.
Here are just a few reasons why we support shopping local.
1. Keep it unique - One-of-a-kind businesses are an integral part of the distinct character of our place. It’s what distinguishes the uniqueness of our community compared to a chain store that looks the same anywhere else.
2. Supporting our community - Local businesses donate more per sales dollar to local nonprofits, events, and teams than national chains.
3. Shop local means more jobs - Small local businesses are the largest employer nationally, and in our community, provide the most jobs to residents. Let’s encourage more start-ups!
4. Service shines - Local businesses often hire people who better understand the products they are selling and take more time to get to know their clients, customers, and patrons.
5. Keeping it local - Local businesses are owned by your friends and neighbors who live in this community, are less likely to leave, and are more invested in our community’s future — just like you. For every dollar spent locally and at independent businesses, more per dollar stays in the community than when you shop at national chains or national online retailers.
Join the chamber in shopping local first this holiday season!
The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is located at 2194 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens and may be reached at 503-397-0685.
See a Shop Local - Small Business Saturday special section in the Nov. 24 edition o The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.